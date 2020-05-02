Patricia A. Geist, 77, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab, Lehighton.



She was the wife of the late William F. Geist, who passed away in 2008.



Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow S. and Alma A. (Kleintop) Serfass. Patricia worked for the former Penn Keystone Knitting Mill and Slatington Manufacturing. She was also a member of the Diamond Fire Co. and the Walnutport VFW.



She is survived by sisters Linda and husband Earl Bollinger, Barbara and husband William Turk, both of Walnutport; nieces & nephews as well as 4 stepchildren. She was pre-deceased by siblings Richard Serfass and Wanda Minnich.



Private services will be held, arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



