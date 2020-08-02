Patricia A. Hoffman, 82, formerly of Macungie and Upper Hanover Twp., died August 1, 2020 in Above and Beyond West End. She was the wife of the late George Hoffman. Born in Allentown, he was the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Grace F. (Hetherington) Kern. She attended Parkland School District. Patricia was a store clerk for McCrory's in Allentown and cleaned offices for Knoll International and Dr. Atno, Pennsburg. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Pennsburg, where she helped in the kitchen. She was a member of Red Hill Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She loved teddy bears, country music, and soap operas. Patricia is survived by her sons, Alan S. Hoffman and wife Nancy of Macungie and David M. Hoffman and wife Susan of Allentown; brother, Roy Kern of North Catasauqua; sister, Dorothy wife of Glenroy Moyer of Kutztown. She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Bossons. Funeral services will be held on Wed., Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Pennsburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store