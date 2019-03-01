Patricia A. (Koder) Kadelock, 76, of Springtown, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Joseph J. Kadelock. Pat was born in Quakertown on June 17, 1942 to the late George J. & Edna I. (Wohlbach) Koder. Patricia retired from the accounting depart. of FiberMark in 2003, formerly W.R. Grace Company and previously worked in the same capacity of Quakertown Brick and Tile Company and Schulmerich Carillons. She served as the organist for many years at Christ Lutheran Church Springtown, where she was treasurer and council member. Pat served as substitute organist for many surrounding churches. Pat served on the music committee of Christ Lutheran Church since the age of 10 as pianist and organist. She is a 1960 Graduate of Palisades High School, Kintnersville, Honorary Member of Springtown Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Charter Member of Silver Creek Athletic Association, Springtown, and Springtown Cemetery Board Member.SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 29 years; daughter: Karen L. Freeh of Springtown; grandchildren: Jacob & Katherine Freeh; Kadelock Family nieces and nephews. Predeceased in death by a sister: Gladys F. Koder. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 – 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street, Hellertown followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow services at the Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Twp. Expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 216, Springtown, PA 18081 and or the . Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary