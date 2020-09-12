1/1
Patricia A. Kloiber
Patricia A. Kloiber (Kempsey) age 78, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully in her home with her children by her side on September 8, 2020

Born in Allentown, Patricia was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Kempsey (Swartz).

Patricia was the valedictorian of the first graduating class of Dieruff High School in 1960. She worked many years supporting her family at The Paddock restaurant, and later began a career at the Hartford in AARP Operations where she retired in 2009.

Pat is survived by her three children- Melanie St. Hill (Kloiber) and husband Dave; Kristen Kloiber Brubaker; Rick Kloiber and wife Jill. She was blessed with three loving grandchildren- Natalie Patrice St. Hill, Justin Patrick and Beau Cameron Kloiber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Slovak Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling hours will be held from 7-9pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Kohut Funeral Home, 950 N. Front St. Allentown PA 18102 and again before mass 9-10am in the church. Mask and social distancing are required for attendance. Online condolences are extended obituary may be made at www.kohutfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kohut Funeral Home
SEP
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Church
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
