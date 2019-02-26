Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Knadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Knadler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Knadler Obituary
Patricia A. Knadler, 70, of Bethlehem, died on February 21, 2019. She was the wife of Robert P. Knadler, Jr. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 9th.Born October 5, 1948 in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Mary C. (Coakley) Tokar.Patricia was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude RCC and was a former financial secretary and a life member of the Bethlehem Volunteer Firemans Home Association. She liked doing crafts and puzzles, reading, going to the beach, camping with her friends and family, and most of all, enjoying time with her grandchildren. Survivors: husband Robert; daughter Carolyn L. Lenig and her husband Rob of Hanover Township; son Brian J. Knadler and his wife Amy of Bethlehem; and grandchildren Justin and Trevor Lenig and Alyssa and Cayla Knader. Services: Private. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.Contributions: The or The American Transplant Foundation.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now