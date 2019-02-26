Patricia A. Knadler, 70, of Bethlehem, died on February 21, 2019. She was the wife of Robert P. Knadler, Jr. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 9th.Born October 5, 1948 in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Mary C. (Coakley) Tokar.Patricia was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude RCC and was a former financial secretary and a life member of the Bethlehem Volunteer Firemans Home Association. She liked doing crafts and puzzles, reading, going to the beach, camping with her friends and family, and most of all, enjoying time with her grandchildren. Survivors: husband Robert; daughter Carolyn L. Lenig and her husband Rob of Hanover Township; son Brian J. Knadler and his wife Amy of Bethlehem; and grandchildren Justin and Trevor Lenig and Alyssa and Cayla Knader. Services: Private. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.Contributions: The or The American Transplant Foundation. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary