Home

POWERED BY

Services
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Social Hall of St. John's United Church of Christ
4 S. Main St.
Richlandtown, PA
View Map

Patricia A. Lapinski


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Lapinski Obituary
Patricia A. Lapinski, 79, of Quakertown died Sat. Feb. 15 in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of Ronald J. Lapinski for the past 49 years. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy E. and Glenna K. (Renninger) Dixon. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Richlandtown and had worked for 30 years as a secretary for the Quakertown Area School District before retiring. Pat was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and cooking. Surviving with her husband are her children Mark (Paula), Jennifer, Kate Hoffman (Shane), Rebecca Asbury (Daniel); grandchildren Nicholas, Cassandra, Alexis, Jolene, Madilyn, Hunter, Matthew, and Chase; and brother, Leroy, Jr. (Ginny). A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sun. Mar. 1, in the Social Hall of St. John's United Church of Christ, 4 S. Main St., Richlandtown. The Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown is assisting the family. Nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -