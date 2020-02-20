|
Patricia A. Lapinski, 79, of Quakertown died Sat. Feb. 15 in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of Ronald J. Lapinski for the past 49 years. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy E. and Glenna K. (Renninger) Dixon. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Richlandtown and had worked for 30 years as a secretary for the Quakertown Area School District before retiring. Pat was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and cooking. Surviving with her husband are her children Mark (Paula), Jennifer, Kate Hoffman (Shane), Rebecca Asbury (Daniel); grandchildren Nicholas, Cassandra, Alexis, Jolene, Madilyn, Hunter, Matthew, and Chase; and brother, Leroy, Jr. (Ginny). A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sun. Mar. 1, in the Social Hall of St. John's United Church of Christ, 4 S. Main St., Richlandtown. The Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown is assisting the family. Nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020