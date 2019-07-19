|
Patricia Ann (Sokalsky) Lipovsky, 78, of Allentown, passed away July 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard A. Lipovsky. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Herchock) Sokalsky. Patricia worked previously for Phoebe Nursing Home and Dorneyville Pharmacy. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. She loved to travel and to spend time with her grandson, Christian.
Survivors: daughters- Jill Smith and her husband Michael of Allentown, Jaclyn Leiby and her husband Herb of Topton; grandson- Christian Lipovsky; brother- Peter Sokalsky. She was predeceased by her daughter- Jayne Lipovsky.
A calling time will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd 8-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM Tuesday, in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's memory to St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019