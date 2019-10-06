|
|
Patricia Ann Mengel, 78, of Allentown, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side. She was the daughter of the late Olga (Malast) Brady-Yerk and the late Raymond Brady.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Jay Mengel, Sr. She was a loving mother to her children, the late Kenneth Jay Mengel, Jr., her beloved son with whom she resided Russell David Mengel and her daughter Bonnie Lee Mengel of New Hampshire.
Patricia retired from Manor Care after 25 years of service, a job she loved and served as an Ancillary Specialist. She was a devoted homemaker, loved cooking, flowers and helping others. She possessed a creative spirit and a love of laughter. Her life was devoted to her children.
Survivors: She leaves behind her son, Russell; daughter, Bonnie; brother, David Brady (Debbie); sisters, Mary Ward (Edmond), Anna Reinhard, Joanne Mauser (James Sr.), Judith Milander (Frederick Sr.) and Kathy Beck (Scott); many nieces, nephews and her much loved "granddog" Murphy. Her nieces Monica Modrich and Jennifer Zughbi-Modrich were a great comfort to her and Russell. Patricia called them her angels.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to her son Russell D. Mengel, 1144 E. Livingston Street, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019