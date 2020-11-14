Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore, 74, of Howard passed away Friday afternoon, Oct., 30, 2020.
Born in New Ringgold, PA (Schuylkill Co.) on August 21, 1946 she was a daughter of the late Arlin and Ethel (Burkey) Schwenk.
She is the wife of Howard Jay Moore, he was a former Lehigh Valley resident, who survives. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together.
The funeral service was held on Sunday, Nov., 1, 2020 at Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 W. Fourth St., Lock Haven.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Hillview Wesleyan Church.
Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall has charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to maxwellhelt.com