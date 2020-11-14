1/1
Patricia A. Moore
1946 - 2020
Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore, 74, of Howard passed away Friday afternoon, Oct., 30, 2020.

Born in New Ringgold, PA (Schuylkill Co.) on August 21, 1946 she was a daughter of the late Arlin and Ethel (Burkey) Schwenk.

She is the wife of Howard Jay Moore, he was a former Lehigh Valley resident, who survives. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, Nov., 1, 2020 at Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 W. Fourth St., Lock Haven.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Hillview Wesleyan Church.

Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall has charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to maxwellhelt.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Helt Funeral Chapel Inc
232 Hogan Blvd
Mill Hall, PA 17751
(570) 748-2722
3 entries
November 3, 2020
Pat was my sister-in-law and a best friend. She touched many lives.
I’m grateful for her friends lovingly supported her especially the last several years.
She is with Jesus celebrating !
Her husband, many others and myself with miss her. Pat is free of pain and suffering forever! Praise the Lord!!!
Eunice Moore Loy
Family
November 3, 2020
Pat is my sister in-law. She was more than that So much more ... a best friend from the very beginning!
She touched all those she met.
Thank you to all who wrote and those who will
Eunice Moore Loy
Family
November 1, 2020
Worked with Pat for many years she was kind and fun loving never had any bad thoughts about anyone. Heaven gained another angel
Nickie Walker
Coworker
