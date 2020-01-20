Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th & Hamilton Sts
Allentown, PA
Patricia A. Morgenstern

Patricia A. Morgenstern Obituary
Patricia A. Morgenstern, 85, of Allentown, passed away January 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Edwin G. Morgenstern. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Esther F. Patterson. Patricia was a graduate of Allentown High School, Class of '52, and she was employed at the main store of Hess' in Allentown. Patricia loved to roller skate.

Survivors: Sons, Keith D. Morgenstern and his daughter, Kristen, Jay M. Morgenstern and his wife, Kim, and their children Jay, Jr. and Megan, and Drew P. Morgenstern and his son, Drew, Jr.

Services: Memorial 1 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hours will be held 12-1 PM Thursday in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or give.bcrf.org
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -