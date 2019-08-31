|
Patricia A. Paulus, 74, passed away on August 30th 2019 after a coureagous battle with cancer. She was happily married for 40 years to her loving and devoted husband Bruce E. Paulus. She was preceded by her mother Dorothy Barber, sister Priscilla Barber and son Matthew Basilone. She was a 1963 graduate of Liberty High school. She was an Avon representative for over 50 years. She was also a remarkable seamstress for 38 years. Gourmet cook was an understatement for Patricia. She was always busy in the kitchen canning fresh spaghetti sauce, making a myriad of meals from scratch and every and any dessert you can imagine. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband and family. She loved the time spent with her grand puppies Frankie and Griffen. Patricia's heartfelt warmth at a first greeting would continue into a forever lasting friendship. Her beauty and charm will be missed by all who loved her dearly. Survivors: son Joey Basilone and wife Carol from Allentown, daughter Priscilla Mihalko and husband Adam Mihalko from Allentown, Carolyn Basilone from Allentown and her dear granddaughter Zoe Basilone. The family is requesting a private service.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019