|
|
Patricia A. "Tish" Peters, 68, of Slatington, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Tish courageously battled MS for 47 years, with her beloved husband of 40 years, Donald G. Peters by her side. Born in Hazleton, on January 15, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Leib) Dougherty. Tish retired from Bethlehem Steel, working as a key punch operator. Her along with her husband, loved scenic drives, enjoyed music including the oldies bands, "Mudflaps" and "Remember When". She was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles and New York Yankees fan, and always enjoyed a classic movie featuring either Harrison Ford, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks or Kevin Costner. In addition to her husband Donald, she is survived by a step son: Steven Peters of Slatington; Step daughter: Stacy wife of Shawn Ryan; Step grandchildren: Devin Peters and wife Stephanie, Jacob Peters, Kira & Skylar Ryan; brother: Robert Dougherty and wife Nancy of Schnecksville; Sister: Jane and husband James Coughlin of Washington D.C.A funeral service will be held at 12noon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour 11-12noon. Interment to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, New Tripoli. Contributions in her memory can be made to the MS Society, 30 S 17th St, #800, Philadelphia PA 19103
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019