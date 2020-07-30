Patricia Ann Schaffer, 75 of Allentown, PA. died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown.
Born April 2, 1945 in Sheidy's - N. Whitehall Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Harlan Hummel and the late Edith (Gogel) Hummel.
Patricia was last employed by Giant Food Store, Whitehall, PA, in the produce and floral department for 15 years before retiring in 2003.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra A. wife of Eugene Gyecsek, Jr. of Coplay, PA, Susan M. wife of Timothy Rehrig of Walnutport, PA, brother, Irwin Hummel and wife Megan of Telford, PA, sisters, Ronda Hummel of Whitehall, PA and Charlotte Magee of Schnecksville, PA; 4 Grandchildren; Blaine, Fallon, Ian, and Devon. She was predeceased by brothers, James and George Hummel.
A Private Graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton has been entrusted with her care and services.
Memorial contributions may be to Pillar Hospice, 3910 Alder Place, Bethlehem, PA. 18017. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com