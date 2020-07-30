1/1
Patricia A. Schaffer
1945 - 2020
Patricia Ann Schaffer, 75 of Allentown, PA. died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown.

Born April 2, 1945 in Sheidy's - N. Whitehall Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Harlan Hummel and the late Edith (Gogel) Hummel.

Patricia was last employed by Giant Food Store, Whitehall, PA, in the produce and floral department for 15 years before retiring in 2003.

She is survived by daughters, Sandra A. wife of Eugene Gyecsek, Jr. of Coplay, PA, Susan M. wife of Timothy Rehrig of Walnutport, PA, brother, Irwin Hummel and wife Megan of Telford, PA, sisters, Ronda Hummel of Whitehall, PA and Charlotte Magee of Schnecksville, PA; 4 Grandchildren; Blaine, Fallon, Ian, and Devon. She was predeceased by brothers, James and George Hummel.

A Private Graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton has been entrusted with her care and services.

Memorial contributions may be to Pillar Hospice, 3910 Alder Place, Bethlehem, PA. 18017. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
