Patricia A. (Herschman) Serensits, 80, of Allen Township, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Born February 22, 1940 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Emma (Nederostek) Herschman. She was married to the late Edward M. Serensits for 59 years. Pat was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked at numerous garment factories over the years. Pat was an avid skier. Survivors: brothers, George and wife, Susan, Joseph and wife, Marie, and Fred; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
.