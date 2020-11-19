1/1
Patricia A. Serensits
1940 - 2020
Patricia A. (Herschman) Serensits, 80, of Allen Township, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Born February 22, 1940 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Emma (Nederostek) Herschman. She was married to the late Edward M. Serensits for 59 years. Pat was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked at numerous garment factories over the years. Pat was an avid skier. Survivors: brothers, George and wife, Susan, Joseph and wife, Marie, and Fred; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
November 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to George, Joe, Fred and family. Pat and Eddie are together and smilies down from heaven. They were such good neighbors for many years.
Dave-Steve and Monica Fedorak
Neighbor
