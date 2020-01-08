|
|
Patricia A. Stoudt, 72, of Allentown, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Phoebe Home. She was the wife of Dennis W. Stoudt to whom she was married for 47 years in July. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Rose (Yost) Schoenenberger. She worked for Rite-Aid, Eckard and Thrift Drug Stores from 1985 to 2014. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Survivors: husband, Dennis; sons, Jonathan Stoudt; Jason Stoudt and wife Diana; brothers, Gary and wife, Patricia; Timothy and wife, Eileen; grandchildren, Haleigh, Nicholas, Liam, Ian, Matthew, Jason and Jada; great-grandson, Jackson; cousin, Joan Yost; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM in the church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Patricia's memory may be made to 3983 Adler Place Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020