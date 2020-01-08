Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Thomas More Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA 18103
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Stoudt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Stoudt Obituary
Patricia A. Stoudt, 72, of Allentown, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Phoebe Home. She was the wife of Dennis W. Stoudt to whom she was married for 47 years in July. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Rose (Yost) Schoenenberger. She worked for Rite-Aid, Eckard and Thrift Drug Stores from 1985 to 2014. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Survivors: husband, Dennis; sons, Jonathan Stoudt; Jason Stoudt and wife Diana; brothers, Gary and wife, Patricia; Timothy and wife, Eileen; grandchildren, Haleigh, Nicholas, Liam, Ian, Matthew, Jason and Jada; great-grandson, Jackson; cousin, Joan Yost; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM in the church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Patricia's memory may be made to 3983 Adler Place Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -