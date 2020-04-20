Patricia A. White
Patricia A. White 89, of Allentown passed away April 17th, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village Lehigh Valley. Born in Laureldale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Becker) Sweitzer. She owned and operated Pine Meadows Gift Barn and later two of her candy and nut stores at the Richland and Coventry Malls. Pat was a member of several area garden clubs and Jordan Lutheran Church, Orefield; where she sang in the choir for many years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and be remembered for her love of dancing, skiing, worldwide travel and entertaining at her pool. Survivors: Debra Barr (Dennis), Rory White, Kristin Sweitzer (Rick), Jeffrey White (Judy), Gregory White (Beverly); Six grandchildren, one great grandson and longtime partner Don Ross. She was preceded in death by her brother Henry Sweitzer and sister Miriam Schrum. Services: Due to current COVID 19 circumstances, there will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Road, Orefield, PA 18069

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.
