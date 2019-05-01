Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Patricia A. Wolfe

Patricia A. Wolfe Obituary
Patricia Ann (Fehr) Wolfe, 70, of Macungie, passed away peacefully in her home, on April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert E. Wolfe. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of Virginia M. (Gaugler) and the late Arland Fehr. Patricia was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Macungie. She was also an avid supporter of the Humane society as well as a pet lover. Surviving are Children: Jacqueline Reppert, and her husband Jack, of Macungie; Jarrod Wolfe, of Macungie; Christopher Wolfe, and his wife Holly, of Center Valley; grandchildren: Rebecca, Mike, Zachary and Tyler: Great-grandchilden: Faith and Luna; a brother: Alan Fehr, of Coopersburg; sisters: Trudy Rothrock, and her husband Rocky, of Center Valley; Lynn Braxmeier, and her husband Chris, of Center Valley; Victoria Schantzenbach, and her husband Russell, of Coopersburg; and several nieces and nephews. A calling period will be held from 4:30-6:30 pm on Friday, May 3, followed by a memorial service at 6:30pm at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, Attn: BT5K, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631, and to the Humane society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.Falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019
