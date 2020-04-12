Home

Patricia Ann Halpin


1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Halpin Obituary
Patricia Halpin, a long-time Bethlehem resident, died Sunday, April 5, at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA.

Born in 1941 in Dublin, Ireland, Patricia emigrated to the United States in 1963. She raised her family in New Jersey and Washington state prior to settling in Bethlehem. For much of her 30 plus years in Bethlehem, she worked in food service at Lehigh University, where she reveled in joking with and teasing the students.

Patricia's first love was being Mom to her three boys, whom she always made sure had her amazing home cooked meals and desserts to grow on. Her other passion was her gardens, which were the envy of Macada Road for decades. She took delight in her grandkids and enjoyed spending time at the beach and telling stories of her youth in Ireland.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick, sons Ken of Quakertown, John of Portland, ME, and Brian of Alpharetta, GA, as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Salesian Missions.

Bill Head Funeral Home of Duluth, GA is handling arrangements, and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
