Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Patricia Ann "Patti" Kugler

Patricia Ann "Patti" Kugler Obituary
Patricia Ann "Patti" Kugler, 60, of Hellertown, died on March 3, 2020. She was a beloved daughter of Joseph and Helen (Rayni) Kugler.

Along with her parents, Patti is survived by her siblings: Kathleen Gaber of Topeka, Marie, wife of Patrick Landon of Bethlehem Township, James of Hellertown, Fred and his wife LeeAnn of Gilbertsville, David and his wife Lisa of Salisbury Township, and Thomas and his wife Mary of Jim Thorpe. She is also survived by twelve nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.

All are invited to gather from 10 -11 AM on Friday with a brief prayer service at 11 AM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St. Hellertown. She will be laid to rest in Hellertown Union Cemetery.

Visit Patti's "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
