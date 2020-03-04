|
Patricia Ann "Patti" Kugler, 60, of Hellertown, died on March 3, 2020. She was a beloved daughter of Joseph and Helen (Rayni) Kugler.
Along with her parents, Patti is survived by her siblings: Kathleen Gaber of Topeka, Marie, wife of Patrick Landon of Bethlehem Township, James of Hellertown, Fred and his wife LeeAnn of Gilbertsville, David and his wife Lisa of Salisbury Township, and Thomas and his wife Mary of Jim Thorpe. She is also survived by twelve nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.
All are invited to gather from 10 -11 AM on Friday with a brief prayer service at 11 AM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St. Hellertown. She will be laid to rest in Hellertown Union Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020