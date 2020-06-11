Patricia Ann Morelli (nee Albright)



Age 85, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 in Melbourne, FL, formerly of Telford for 20



years and Broomall for 25+ years prior to that. Born in Philadelphia on April 19, 1935,she



graduated from Lankenau Nursing School and worked briefly as a Cardiac Nurse at Lankenau



Hospital until she met and married her late husband, Anthony "Monk" on June 20, 1959. She



was a devoted mother who volunteered her time at Brown Elementary school in Broomall, and was the coordinator of the School Safety Patrol.. She also served as a Brownie Leader in



Broomall. At Paxon Hollow Middle School she served as the Science Monitor, and was in



charge of the Snack bar/Candy stand at the South Marple Little League. Patricia enjoyed bowling at the Sproul Lanes and was a member of the their leagues, she also enjoyed music, both listening and singing Church Hymns.



Patricia helped her husband start AM Industries, which started in Newtown Square, and



ultimately moved to Lansdale, where it is still operating.



She was active with St. Marks United Methodist Church, when they were still living Broomall,



she was active with the United Methodist Women, assisted with the Acolytes and volunteered



her time with the Youth Group. When they moved to Telford she became a member of the Little Zion Lutheran Church



She was predeceased by her husband Anthony who passed away on January 28, 2017. She is survived by her loving children; Leonard M. (Jen) Morelli of Jacksonville, FL, Mentana (Robert) Carpenter of Logan Twp., NJ and Anthony M. (Carmel) Morelli of Melbourne, FL, , and she adored her six grandchildren and a brother Rev. Jonathan Albright of Sunbury, PA. She was predeceased by a brother Richard



Graveside services are private for the immediate family at the Little Zion Lutheran Church



Cemetery in Telford.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a local food bank in her name.



Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store