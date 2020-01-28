Home

Patricia Ann Roth, 79 years, of North Catasauqua, died Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late George and Minnie (Eberhart) Roth.

Pat worked as a secretary for the former General Acceptance Corporation and the former Allentown State Hospital before retiring.

Survivors include nieces Barbara Mahoney and husband Jack, Loretta Hricak and husband Robert; nephews Jeffery Best and wife Dawn and Michael Schwenk. She was predeceased by sisters Dorothy Schwenk, Helen Hauser and Ruth Best.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Mary's Church of the Annunciation B.V.M., 122 Union St. Catasauqua, 18032. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
