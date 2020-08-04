1/1
Patricia Ann Simpkins
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Memorial service for Patricia Ann Simpkins, 70, of Duncan, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Campbell, of Fletcher, Oklahoma officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton, Oklahoma.

Patricia passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Integris Baptist Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in the company of her lifelong friend Terry Rash.

She was born on September 30, 1949 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Petro and Ann Marie (Bennet) Sharga. She was a co-founder of the Able Roofing Inc. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband George "Butch" Simpkins.

She is survived by her son, Mark Simpkins and wife Lisa of Northampton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Shane and Kelsey Simpkins; and a host of extended family and treasured friends. The Ferraraccio family of Buffalo, New York; The Entire Rash family, Harvey and Terry Rash, Lynn and Mercedes Rash, Rianna and Aaron Brown, Harley and Hunter Hazen, Tiffany, Clay, Kaylyn, and Kynlee Coast; Jody, Billie, Dayton, Javier, Julian, Ethan, Grace, and Gavyn Rash; and her loving dog Cody.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel
