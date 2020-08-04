1/
Patricia Ann "Pat" Skotek
1941 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Skotek, 79, of Coplay, passed away on August 2, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg Campus. She was the beloved wife of Raymond M. Skotek; they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this December the 27th. Born on July 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Mary (Cherko) Schnaufer. Pat was a faithful member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay. She was a devoted wife, loving mother & grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her loving husband, Raymond, she is survived by children, Raymond M. Skotek, Manalapan, NJ; Anastasia R., wife of Rocco Condatore, Glen Gardner, NJ; and Robert M. Skotek and wife, Michele, Edison, NJ; grandchildren, Jacqueline Cherko, Nicole Skotek, Izabella Carmona, Julia Condatore, Kristopher Skotek, Zachary Skotek, and Katie Tuday. She is also survived by brothers, Thomas Schnaufer, Charolette, NC; and William Schnaufer, Northampton, Pa. A graveside service will be held for Pat at 11AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Peter's R.C.C. Cemetery, Coplay. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's R.C.C. at 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, Pa 18037. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's R.C.C. Cemetery
