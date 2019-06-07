Patricia Ann Skulteti, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Keglovits) Miklos. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard John Skulteti. Patricia was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company for over 20 years. Patricia was a parishioner of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. She will be lovingly remembered for her kind and caring spirit, the joy of winning at the casino, polka dancing, and shopping, and especially for the love she had for her grandchildren. Patricia was a free spirit; unconcerned with how others perceived her and she will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Kara Laubach and her husband, Vince of Pennsburg; son, Matthew Skulteti and his wife, Meg of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Jack, Mikey, Alex, and Kate; as well as her brother, Thomas Miklos of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her sister, Paulette Balshi. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Another viewing will be held on Monday from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary