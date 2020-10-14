Our cousin Patsy always greeted you like you last saw her yesterday, so happy to see you, always smiling. My father, her Uncle Gus, would have her laughing with her other sisters. it would make me smile. She will be missed by all her family but she is forever in our hearts. Thinking of you both, Chris and Valarie and your families, and Emma Ruth, Freddie, and Linda and their families with much sympathy and love, many prayers. Susan and Donnie

Susan and Don Rehrig

Family