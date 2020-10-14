Patricia A. Smith, 79, of Bethlehem, died on October 12, 2020.
Pat was a great listener who was deeply perceptive and gave wise advice, but only when you asked for it. She was also very silly, always looked forward to lunch with the girls and could probably beat you at Yahtzee nine times out of 10.
Among the skills her daughters wish they'd inherited from her were her keen eye for interior design, her ability to solve even the hardest puzzles and word games and her gift for bringing so many friends and family members together for Sunday dinners, summer picnics and Thanksgiving.
Pat was married to Jack "Hank" Smith for 52 years until his passing in 2012. Together, they enjoyed remodeling their home, rides around the countryside and dinners at old favorites like The Cove Inn in Bethlehem. But they were happiest catching lots of flounder on their annual vacations to Chincoteague Island, Virginia. Their ashes will be spread together on Chesapeake Bay.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the many loved ones who showed Pat their continual love, support and compassion in immeasurable ways during her illness. They're also deeply grateful to the staff of Abington Manor for their ongoing care, particularly during this difficult time.
Survivors: Pat is survived by her two adoring daughters and son-in-laws, Christine and Tom Guro of Hellertown and Valarie Smith and Brian Libby of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren and their spouses, Julie Nuttall of Hellertown, Michael and Jessica Kolesnik of Hamilton, NJ, and Sean and Kierstin Guro of Hellertown; her great-grandsons Michael John and Joseph James Kolesnik, of Hamilton, NJ; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Sam D'Amico of Bethlehem and Emma and Bill Chavera of Las Vegas, NV; and her brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Eva Anderson, of Bethlehem. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Shelby and Edward Sitler of Bethlehem, PA, and will be remembered with love by her nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Services: Private services will be held at Downing Funeral Home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you donate to a charity of your choice
.