Patricia Ann (Paulus) Stickler,74, of Tucson, AZ and formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 while in the care of Casa De La Luz Hospice at the Mom and Dad Place III, Tucson, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Morris Edward Stickler III, with whom she spent over 53 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Fred R. and Shirley E. (Miller) Paulus. Patricia was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1963. She then went on to further her education at Bloomsburg University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education and also Lehigh University, where she earned her Master's of Education degree. Patricia was employed as an Elementary School Teacher for the Northampton Area School District for 32 years until retiring. She was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, Bethlehem and Christ Community Church, Tucson. Patricia enjoyed cryptograms, sudoku, and watching movies. She also loved watching sunrises over the Rincon Mountains, sunsets over the Tucson Mountains, flowers and birds, and her beloved dog Miss Anna.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Morris, daughter Elizabeth Stickler of Tucson; son Michael Stickler of Bethlehem; brother Jonathan Paulus of Florida and her loving grandsons Daryn Stickler of Tucson and Michael David Stickler of Bethlehem and her loving granddaughter Maya Stickler of Bethlehem.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, 3100 Hecktown Road Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020