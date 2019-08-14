|
Patricia B. McCarty, 71, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Hazelton, PA; daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget (McFadden) Bonner. Patricia was the devoted wife of 48 years to Francis P. McCarty.
Patricia was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She worked as a secretary for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 19 years prior to accepting a position at the Piercing Pagoda home office. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Patricia volunteered for many years at the Muhlenberg Hospital gift shop.
Patricia will be dearly missed by her husband, Francis; brother, Larry Bonner and his wife, Shelley of Bethlehem Twp.; brother-in-law, John Francis McCarty and his wife, Amelia of Raleigh, NC; caregiver, Iris Ortiz; as well as her nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, c/o Development Department, 702 S. Sixth St. Allentown, PA 18103. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019