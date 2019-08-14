Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Rd
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Patricia B. McCarty

Patricia B. McCarty Obituary
Patricia B. McCarty, 71, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Hazelton, PA; daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget (McFadden) Bonner. Patricia was the devoted wife of 48 years to Francis P. McCarty.

Patricia was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She worked as a secretary for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 19 years prior to accepting a position at the Piercing Pagoda home office. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Patricia volunteered for many years at the Muhlenberg Hospital gift shop.

Patricia will be dearly missed by her husband, Francis; brother, Larry Bonner and his wife, Shelley of Bethlehem Twp.; brother-in-law, John Francis McCarty and his wife, Amelia of Raleigh, NC; caregiver, Iris Ortiz; as well as her nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, c/o Development Department, 702 S. Sixth St. Allentown, PA 18103. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
