Patricia C. Knauss, 85, of Fountain Hill and formerly of Salisbury Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Cedarbrook. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Constant F. and Enda I. (Laible) Knauss. Patricia was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury. Survivors: Sister-in-law, Dolores Knauss of Northampton; Niece and 2 great-nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by a brother Theodore R. Knauss. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment with follow at Morgenland Eastern Salisbury Cemetery. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019