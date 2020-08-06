Patricia D. (Troxel) Harnett 58 Passed away unexpectedly Monday July 20, 2020 at her home in Cleveland TN. Formerly of Whitehall, PA, she was known as Pat, Patty, Trish, Scrappy, Ne-Ne, and Nana by her friends and family. She had a love for Nascar and Rock-N-Roll music. She enjoyed taking care of her sport cars, going to concerts, decorating and spending time with her grand-children. She was a dog mom to 3 Afghan Hounds- Dexter, Lzzy, and Gwen. She was a free spirited woman who will be greatly missed by anyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband Harry Harnett of TN, Loving daughters Vanessa Mattos and her Fiance Brandon LaBar of Bethlehem, Kira Mattos of Slatington; Brothers Frank Troxel of FL, Richard Troxel of VA, Kyle Troxel of TN, Cameron Troxel of PA; Sister Victoria Troxel of PA; Grandchildren Blake Everitt, Christopher Mattos, Emma Everitt, and Jacob Everitt; She is predeceased by a brother Michael Troxel and her Father Frank Troxel. Services will be private and family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Afghan Hound Club of America.



