|
|
Patricia D. Schimaneck 72, of Danielsville, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. Patricia was the wife of the late Charles O. Schimaneck who passed on Oct. 24, 2014. Born in Northampton she was a daughter of the late Otto and Karline (Marsh) Hontz. Patricia was a secretary for the Erie Insurance Co. and the Stuyvesant Life Insurance Co. both in Allentown. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cherryville. Pat was a member of the Promise Land Sportsman Assn. Surviving is her sister Donna wife of Dennis Bonser of Palmerton. Her nephews; Todd (Stephanie) and children; Hannah, Emily, & Kylie, and Jason (Melissa) and children; Riley, Camryn, & Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dale. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Patricia/s name to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Ste. 100, Lehigh St. Allentown, Pa. 18103. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020