Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schimaneck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. Schimaneck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia D. Schimaneck Obituary
Patricia D. Schimaneck 72, of Danielsville, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. Patricia was the wife of the late Charles O. Schimaneck who passed on Oct. 24, 2014. Born in Northampton she was a daughter of the late Otto and Karline (Marsh) Hontz. Patricia was a secretary for the Erie Insurance Co. and the Stuyvesant Life Insurance Co. both in Allentown. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cherryville. Pat was a member of the Promise Land Sportsman Assn. Surviving is her sister Donna wife of Dennis Bonser of Palmerton. Her nephews; Todd (Stephanie) and children; Hannah, Emily, & Kylie, and Jason (Melissa) and children; Riley, Camryn, & Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dale. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Patricia/s name to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Ste. 100, Lehigh St. Allentown, Pa. 18103. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -