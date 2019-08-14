|
Patricia D Sterner, 76, of Whitehall passed away peacefully August 9, 2019. Born in Allentown to the late Charles and Ellen (Moyer) Siegfried, Patricia was the wife of Carl Sterner for 58 years, owner of Carefree Cat Care, and strong advocate for animal rights. Survived by husband Carl, sister Eleanor, children David, Christine, Carolynne, Patrick (wife Charlene), grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters Grace, Joyce, and Edna, brothers Raymond and Paul. Donations may be made to The Humane Society.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019