Patricia Derrico passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 in Annandale, Virginia, where she had been living for the last few years. She was born on December 31, 1938 in Allentown to Mildred (Gaumer) and James Quigg. She graduated from Beaver College with a degree in Chemistry and earned a Master's Degree in Education from Lehigh University. She had a distinguished career in education in the Bethlehem Area School District for 35 years, first as an elementary school teacher, and later as a principal at Asa Packer Elementary School. Her passion for education and her devotion to her students and their families was evident throughout her career. SURVIVORS: Daughter Elizabeth, and her husband Richard Shea, of Arlington, Virginia; grandson Ethan; and sister Susan Jaxheimer of New York. SERVICES: Memorial service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 PM at Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 321 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem. DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019