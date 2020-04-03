|
Patricia (Patte) Dobkin of Bala Cynwyd, PA, slipped away from us peacefully on March 31, 2020 after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones holding onto her hands tightly, as if to have her stay only for a few more minutes. Patte was the original All American Girl, born in Bethlehem, PA, to James and Rose Reidy.
Patte was a graduate of St. Francis Academy (1973) and Villanova University (1977). She was also a long-time member of St. Mathias Catholic Church in Bala Cynwyd.
For the past 20+ years, Patte served as the President of Corporate Facilities, Inc. (CFI), a business she helped grow from a startup. In her professional and personal life, she was deeply admired for her kindness, poise, wit, ready smile and top-shelf class.
Patte is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Jeffrey, along with her loving daughters Danielle, 27, and Nicole, 21, and wonderful son, Adam, 25. She is also survived by her three siblings, Rosemary, Anne, and Tommy.
Patte was best known for her dedication to both her family at home and her family work - at CFI. In her downtime she enjoyed reading her books, catching Broadway shows, and rooting for Philadelphia sports teams - especially her beloved Villanova Wildcats.
Patricia fought the hard battle against cancer with dignity, grace and the utmost courage. Throughout her struggles she never once complained, even in the quietest moments of night. Her husband always remained close at her side. Her absence leaves a huge void in the hearts of anyone lucky enough to have known her.
Burial will be private at West Laurel Funeral Home, Bala Cynwyd, PA. A memorial mass and celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her husband's foundation, The Brain Injury Foundation (P.O. Box 100, Merion Station, PA 19066). This is a charitable 501c3 nonprofit and 100% of all contributions are used for research and to create public awareness; they are fully tax deductible.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020