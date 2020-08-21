1/1
Patricia E. "Pat" Buffman
Patricia E. "Pat" Buffman, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Goldsboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late LB and Dora (Gainey) Edwards. Pat was a graduate of West Hampton College in Richmond, VA, earning her Bachelor's degree. She went on to teach in Fork Union, VA. When she moved to Bethlehem, she was employed as a substitute teacher for BASD. Later, she became the manager of Val's Hallmark in Bethlehem for 25 years. Pat was an avid volunteer offering her services to many community organizations including, Junior Women's Club, PTA's, St. Luke's volunteers and serving as chairperson of the raffle for The Boutique at the Rink, where she helped raise over $100,000. Pat enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle and participating in the antics of YOLO. She especially loved spending time on the Outer Banks, NC.

Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Karen Hein and husband Donald; son, Kevin Buffman, all of Bethlehem. Pat was preceded in death by her former husband, Bob Buffman, and brothers, Ray and Charles Edwards.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: Pat's family asks in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to The Boutique at the Rink, PO Box 1231, Bethlehem, PA 18016.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
August 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Penberth
