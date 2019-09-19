Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes
Patricia F. Huber

Patricia F. Huber Obituary
Patricia F. Huber, 74, of Allentown, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. Her husband, Louis E. "Ned" Huber, Jr. died on September 4, 2016. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Becker) Faust. During her working career, Patricia spent time as a dental assistant and a LPN.

Survivors: Daughter, Susan E. Smith of Doylestown; Son, Todd E. Huber and his wife Amie of Tampa, FL; and Grandchildren, Rebecca A. Smith and her fiancé Brian Leonhardt and Christian Smith. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Faust.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: May be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019
