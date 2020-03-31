Home

Patricia Inez Gonzalez

Patricia Inez Gonzalez Obituary
Patricia Inez Gonzalez, age 55, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House of the VNA in Bethlehem, PA. Born in El Paso, TX she was a daughter of Avelina (Yanez) and the late Jesus Gonzalez, Sr. Patricia graduated from Spring Garden Special Education in Bethlehem. Patricia liked watching Me TV, watching Wizard of Oz, loved Elvis Presley and loved dogs and cats. In addition to her mother, she is survived by siblings, Cynthia, Jesus Jr., Gina Reichl, Jose, Gloria Smith, Juan and Gerardo Gonzalez. She was predeceased by sister Ann Irene Gonzalez. Due to state restrictions of the COVID-19, services and interment will be held privately. Contributions in her memory may be made to Aunt Helen's Cats In Need, 1747 Williams Street, Hellertown, PA 18055 or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pg/dossidoe/about/. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020
