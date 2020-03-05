Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map

Patricia J. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Bennett Obituary
Patricia J. Bennett, 87, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late James G. Bennett, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva Egan. She worked for the former Mohican Bakery before retiring. She was a member of the Odd Fellows Home Association.

Survivors: son James G. Jr. and wife, Sheri; sister, Janet wife of Henry Frassetto; granddaughter, Stephanie; niece, Patricia Egan; nephew, Mark Frassetto. She was predeceased by brothers, Charles and Francis.

Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -