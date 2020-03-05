|
|
Patricia J. Bennett, 87, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late James G. Bennett, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Eva Egan. She worked for the former Mohican Bakery before retiring. She was a member of the Odd Fellows Home Association.
Survivors: son James G. Jr. and wife, Sheri; sister, Janet wife of Henry Frassetto; granddaughter, Stephanie; niece, Patricia Egan; nephew, Mark Frassetto. She was predeceased by brothers, Charles and Francis.
Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020