Patricia J. Handwerk
Patricia J. Handwerk, 68, of Kutztown, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in her home after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Ronald Handwerk. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn T. (Gaffney) Leitgep. Pat was an assembler for B.Braun for several years. Previously, she worked as a finisher at various sewing factories. Pat enjoyed playing games and will be remembered by all for her love of her 49'ers.

Survivors: Son: Brian Leitgep and his wife Linda of Bethlehem; Sister: Carol A. and her husband Ronald Heller, Sr. of Slatington; Granddaughter: Jayden. Pat is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: As per Pat's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society, LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
