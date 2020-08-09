Patricia J. Handwerk, 68, of Kutztown, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in her home after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Ronald Handwerk. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn T. (Gaffney) Leitgep. Pat was an assembler for B.Braun for several years. Previously, she worked as a finisher at various sewing factories. Pat enjoyed playing games and will be remembered by all for her love of her 49'ers.
Survivors: Son: Brian Leitgep and his wife Linda of Bethlehem; Sister: Carol A. and her husband Ronald Heller, Sr. of Slatington; Granddaughter: Jayden. Pat is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services: As per Pat's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society
, LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, 18017.