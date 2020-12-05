1/1
Patricia J. Spalding
Patricia J. Spalding, 76, of Slatington passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of late Robert K. Spalding who passed away in 2003. Born in Macon, GA, she was the daughter of the late Leslie H. Sr. and Florence C. (Hill) Lake. Patricia retired in 2004 from True Life Ministries in Schnecksville working as a professional caregiver. Prior to, she worked as a personal care assistant for Canal Side Manor, Walnutport, and also worked on the assembly line for Jaindl's Turkey Farm.

She is survived by a son: Micheal K. Spalding; daughter: Stephanie A. and husband Manus McLean of Slatington; grandchildren: Heather, Chelsea, Courtney, James, Eric, Brittney, Mark; great-grandchildren: Natalie, Nathan, Nolan, Ashley, Autumn, Olivia and soon-to-be Gwendolyn; long-time friend: Dale Ross; brother: Leslie H. Lake, Jr.; sister: Florence A. Long. She was pre-deceased by children: Leslie H. Spalding, Robert J. Spalding, James E. Spalding, and Mark A. Spalding

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
