Patricia J. Straup, 89, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Health Park Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. Patricia was born in Trenton, NJ on St. Patrick's Day to Jack and Leuvinia Mclaughlin and was raised n Allentown, PA. She was the wife of James D. Straup of Palmerton, PA. They were married 68 years last September.
A graduate of the University of PA School of Technology, she worked as a medical technician at Western Electric. She also worked as a medical assistant, a teacher's assistant, and a college secretary during her husband's transfers from Westinghouse to PA, DE, NY, CT and NJ. After retiring to Southwest FL, Pat became involved in hospital volunteer work culminating in her serving as auxiliary president for two major hospitals in the area - Cape Coral Hospital, and Lee Memorial Hospital. While living at Shell Point Village in Fort Myers, she served on and headed many fundraisers for the Island. She served as Eucharistic Minister to the residents of Shell Point.
Survivors: Pat's beloved husband, Jim. Niece Marylou Pappas and her family in Ventura, CA. Nephew, George Foulsham and his wife Pat of Oxnard, CA. Daughter-in-law, Valerie Straup of Palmerton, PA. Pat was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey of Palmerton, a brother, Ralph Mclaughlin of Allentown, and a sister, Mary Lou Foulsham of NJ and El Paso, TX.
Services: Pat will be laid to rest at Towamensing Cemetery in Palmerton, PA. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020