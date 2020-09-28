1/1
PATRICIA JANE "PATTY" TERRY
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jane "Patty" Terry, 63, of Coolbaugh Twp. died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She is the beloved wife of Keith A. Terry. Patty was born in Fountain Hill on March 8, 1957 to the late Joseph Florian and Mary Magdelin (Ezar) Mitko. She was a 1975 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School; a member of Light of the World Church, Minisink-- volunteering for the worship committee; candy striper at St. Luke's Hospital; CNA at Holy Family Manor; worked at the former Krick's Bakery, Bethlehem; owned and operated "Terry's Lighthouse Cleaning" alongside her husband. The most important joy of her life was being a wife and mom!

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 41 years; daughters: Jennifer Marie of Coolidge, AZ, Tristina Lee (Walter "Spence" USMC) Whitson of Jacksonville, NC, Elisha Lynn of North Charleston, SC; siblings: Dolores Pilzer of Bethlehem Twp., Joseph (Nancy) Mitko, USMC of Kintnersville, Mary (William) Balliet of Northampton; grandchildren: Machaela, Wally, Willow, Meadow, Aria, and Norah Jane (expected in 2021).

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 Noon - 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a not-for-profit, section 501 (c)(3) corporation, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 27, 2020
Keith and family I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Patty. God Bless her may she rest in peace and may you have beautiful thoughts of the memories you share.
Debbie Spadaccia
Friend
September 27, 2020
Keith and family , Dave and I have been praying for you all and will continue. We are so sorry for your loss and heavens gain . If you need anything please let us know . Love you
Dave and Debbie Faust
Friend
September 27, 2020
Keeping you in prayer and love. My deepest sympathies though I know the trumpets were blowing in celebration of her arrival in heaven!
Trish Vasvilla
Friend
September 27, 2020
Patty, Sorry you had to go so soon and thru so much, peace!
John J Spadaccia
Friend
September 27, 2020
Sending my condolences and love
Emily Vasvilla-Watts
Friend
September 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jennie Salls
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved