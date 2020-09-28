Patricia Jane "Patty" Terry, 63, of Coolbaugh Twp. died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She is the beloved wife of Keith A. Terry. Patty was born in Fountain Hill on March 8, 1957 to the late Joseph Florian and Mary Magdelin (Ezar) Mitko. She was a 1975 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School; a member of Light of the World Church, Minisink-- volunteering for the worship committee; candy striper at St. Luke's Hospital; CNA at Holy Family Manor; worked at the former Krick's Bakery, Bethlehem; owned and operated "Terry's Lighthouse Cleaning" alongside her husband. The most important joy of her life was being a wife and mom!
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 41 years; daughters: Jennifer Marie of Coolidge, AZ, Tristina Lee (Walter "Spence" USMC) Whitson of Jacksonville, NC, Elisha Lynn of North Charleston, SC; siblings: Dolores Pilzer of Bethlehem Twp., Joseph (Nancy) Mitko, USMC of Kintnersville, Mary (William) Balliet of Northampton; grandchildren: Machaela, Wally, Willow, Meadow, Aria, and Norah Jane (expected in 2021).
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 Noon - 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a not-for-profit, section 501 (c)(3) corporation, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.