Patricia L. Eberly, 82, of Allentown passed away March 21st at ManorCare West Allen nursing home. Born in McDonough, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Babb and Nola Latzenhiser. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, at Sacred Heart Hospital and later Cedarbrook Nursing Homes. She is survived by her sons Larry Eberly and Richard Eberly, Jr; a brother Larry Babb of Georgia; and grandchildren Logan, Tricia, Tara and Rory.Services: Graveside service on Friday, March 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown.Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. www.allentownfunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019