Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Eberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Eberly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia L. Eberly Obituary
Patricia L. Eberly, 82, of Allentown passed away March 21st at ManorCare West Allen nursing home. Born in McDonough, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Babb and Nola Latzenhiser. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, at Sacred Heart Hospital and later Cedarbrook Nursing Homes. She is survived by her sons Larry Eberly and Richard Eberly, Jr; a brother Larry Babb of Georgia; and grandchildren Logan, Tricia, Tara and Rory.Services: Graveside service on Friday, March 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown.Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. www.allentownfunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now