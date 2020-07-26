Patricia L. "Pat" Long, 81 of Nazareth died Thursday, July 23, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born August 27, 1938; the daughter of the late Evelyn Smith Long of Allentown. Patricia was the devoted wife of the late Joseph W. Long of Allentown.



Patricia graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1957. Patricia was a devoted wife and mother to her late husband of 62 years and five children. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking for her large family. Prior to starting a family Patricia worked for Bethlehem Woodcraft and Service Electric. She could often be found crocheting and crafting, especially making Nugget Books or Blessing Boxes. Pat started a coloring group of elderly women where she enjoyed talking and coloring after dinner in the evenings. Her faith was extremely important, she practiced what she believed in and wasn't afraid to share her beliefs. Pat enjoyed going to church and when she couldn't attend church any longer she would watch services on television. She was a very selfless woman and gave to numerous ministries.



Patricia will be truly missed by her children, Debra A. Mickey and her husband, Jeffrey of Bethlehem Township; David A. Long, of Coplay; Linda J. Long of Allentown; Randall S. Long of Brigantine, NJ; and Robert M. Long, Sr. and his wife, Laura of Nazareth. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Long, and her grandson, Matthew Burns.



A private viewing and church service will be held for the family at the First Church of the Nazarene in Bethlehem.



A graveside service which is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Holy Saviour Cemetery at 12 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and flowers should be sent there.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2166 S. 12th St. #101, Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store