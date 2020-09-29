Patricia Louise (Walker) MacWilliam, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was the widow of Alexander Thomas MacWilliam, Jr. Born on September 11, 1937 in Bethlehem, Patricia was a daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude (Gerstenburg) Walker. She was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first. Patricia had many joys in life including crocheting, puzzles but above all she cherished spending time with her family.
Survivors: Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Laurie Niebell and husband Michael; son, Alexander "Skip" T. MacWilliam and companion Kim Engle; brothers, Gary Walker Sr. and Brian Walker and wife Helen; grandchildren, Robert, Amanda, Chad, Kyle and Tonya; several great grandchildren.
Services: A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's memory to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.