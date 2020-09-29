1/
Patricia L. MacWilliam
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise (Walker) MacWilliam, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was the widow of Alexander Thomas MacWilliam, Jr. Born on September 11, 1937 in Bethlehem, Patricia was a daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude (Gerstenburg) Walker. She was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first. Patricia had many joys in life including crocheting, puzzles but above all she cherished spending time with her family.

Survivors: Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Laurie Niebell and husband Michael; son, Alexander "Skip" T. MacWilliam and companion Kim Engle; brothers, Gary Walker Sr. and Brian Walker and wife Helen; grandchildren, Robert, Amanda, Chad, Kyle and Tonya; several great grandchildren.

Services: A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's memory to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved