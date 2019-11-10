|
Patricia Lenore (Harkins) Kennedy, born August 22, 1930, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully of heart failure at home on September 30, 2019. She was 89.
Pat was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Her plans to become a dental hygienist in the Navy were dashed when an enterprising Marine Corps recruiter persuaded Pat to enlist in the Marine Corps instead. After completing basic training at Parris Island, SC, in 1952, Pat was transferred to Camp Lejeune, NC, where she worked in the supply depot, earning the pretty, young Marine the nickname, "Depot Dazzler," from her fellow Marines.
Pat met fellow Marine Thomas Kennedy when they were both stationed in Philadelphia. They were married on September 25, 1954, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Pat rose to the rank of sergeant before leaving the Marine Corps in 1955 to begin a family. Together, Pat and Tom raised six children, Patricia Paul, Sharon Kennedy, Maureen Kennedy, Diane Kennedy, Thomas J. (Cindy) Kennedy, Jr., and Kathleen R. (Gregg) Horner. The family moved to Kansas City, MO in 1968 and Pat and Tom made Kansas City their permanent home.
Pat remained dedicated to the Marine Corps throughout her life, and served as Chaplain of the Women Marines Association in Kansas City. Besides her family, faith and the Corps, Pat loved watching the KC Royals and Chiefs; chocolate chip cookies; and a succession of crooners, including Frank Sinatra, Julio Iglesias and Daniel O'Donnell, not necessarily in that order. Pat is also remembered for her annual Easter Egg Hunt, which grew over the years to include many family friends.
Pat is predeceased by her husband, Tom; her parents Hugh P. and Rose (Westerman) Harkins; and her brothers, Hugh, Bernard and Neil Harkins. Her sister, Mary Langensiepen, followed her in death on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her sister Grace Butterwick. She is also survived by her six children; her grandchildren Brian (Andrea) Collier; Kathryn (David) Hamilton; Shannon (Benjamin) Hemenway; Casey Ann (Ben) Field; Thomas J. Kennedy, III; Iain Horner; and Maren Horner, nine great-grandchildren; honorary "daughter," Terry (Richard) Vanzandt; and former son-in-law Jerry T. Collier.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Kansas City on October 7, 2019, and burial, with full military honors, was held at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, on October 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019