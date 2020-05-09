Patricia "Patti" Lokay
1941 - 2020
Patricia "Patti" Lokay, 78, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ronald W. Lokay Sr, who passed August 7, 2019. Born June 18, 1941 in Allentown. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Anna G. (Mihalik) Miko. Patti was a Master Tax Advisor at H&R Block for the past 45 years and was proudly known as the "Tax Lady". She was also an Enrolled Agent with the IRS. Patti loved gambling, especially playing the slot machines and Bunco with the girls. She had a great love for traveling, shoes, online shopping and anything with bling. Patti led a very adventurous life over the years riding motorcycles, boating and joy riding in her convertibles. But on any given summer day, you would find Patti lounging in her pool in "Patti's Paradise" singing away to Vince Gill. She was the "Pretty Lady" that was proudly displayed on the back of her husband's, 1955 Ford Fairlane Sunliner Convertible. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton. Survivors: her children, Josette Horwath and her companion, Jim Rader, Lisa Biggs and her husband, Larry, and son, Ronald Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan, Marissa, and Morgan. Patti was predeceased by a sister, Jo Ann, and son-in-law, Ronald Horwath Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Patti.

Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Patti's passing. I saw her in March after picking up our taxes. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Karen Mertz
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Patti's passing. My condolences to her family.
Rick Kline
Friend
May 9, 2020

Josette,
I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. My heart goes out to you and your family. You're in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Chris Pechacek
Friend
May 9, 2020
Josette, Lisa, Ron and families:

I became teary-eyed and sad after reading this morning's newspaper. Like many of her clients, I had seen her very recently. Although only seeing her once a year, after 25 plus years, we were friends. In that 2 hour meeting we would get caught up and laugh a lot. Such a beautiful person who worked so hard to satisfy all!
I am so sorry for your loss.
May she rest in peace. Amen.






GARY DEMYAN
Friend
May 9, 2020
We were so sorry to learn about your mothers passing. May God bless your family in this time of deepest sorrow.
Dave Leber
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Family of Patty I'm so sorry to hear about Patty's passing. I just saw here in March for our taxes and we talked about her knee replacement.
Karen Mertz
Friend
May 9, 2020
I have known the Lokays since the early 90's when i sold Ron and patti there 1955 ford sunliner. we have been great friends since that time, It was a loss,when Ron passed. Its a greater loss with Patti's passing since it was totally unexpected. My sincere condolences to the family.
Richard Graessel
Friend
May 9, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences. May God give you the strength to get through the next several weeks and months ahead. With love, Kathryn and Tim Hoffman
Kathryn Hoffman
Family
May 9, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your Mom. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sally Niedermeyer
Family
May 8, 2020
I will miss Patti. She was a bright cheerful light in a sometimes gloomy world. As a friend she always listened to me and I'll never forget her kindness. Josette and Lisa i'm truly sorry for your loss at this difficult time.
Linda Reily
Coworker
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was beautiful inside as well as out. My love and prayers to you Josette and to Nate
Aunt Cheryl Katzeek
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fran Williams
Friend
May 8, 2020
Aunt Patti you will be dearly missed...I will always remember that smile of yours. My condolences to all of the family. Love, prayers and hugs
Maryann Kroon
Family
May 8, 2020
Our condolences to the entire family, at your time of sadness. No words can make you feel better, but know you're loved and you're in our thoughts.
Dave and Barb
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Lisa and family, I am so sad and sorry for your loss. May she sleep in eternal peace in the arms of the Lord, and may your wonderful memories warm and sustain you now and in the days to come. I wish you comfort and peace. Thinking of you.
Monica (Horvath) Hodges
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Patti. She will be missed by many. Love and condolences to the family. RIP.
Jennifer Gill
Friend
