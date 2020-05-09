Patricia "Patti" Lokay, 78, of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ronald W. Lokay Sr, who passed August 7, 2019. Born June 18, 1941 in Allentown. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Anna G. (Mihalik) Miko. Patti was a Master Tax Advisor at H&R Block for the past 45 years and was proudly known as the "Tax Lady". She was also an Enrolled Agent with the IRS. Patti loved gambling, especially playing the slot machines and Bunco with the girls. She had a great love for traveling, shoes, online shopping and anything with bling. Patti led a very adventurous life over the years riding motorcycles, boating and joy riding in her convertibles. But on any given summer day, you would find Patti lounging in her pool in "Patti's Paradise" singing away to Vince Gill. She was the "Pretty Lady" that was proudly displayed on the back of her husband's, 1955 Ford Fairlane Sunliner Convertible. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton. Survivors: her children, Josette Horwath and her companion, Jim Rader, Lisa Biggs and her husband, Larry, and son, Ronald Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan, Marissa, and Morgan. Patti was predeceased by a sister, Jo Ann, and son-in-law, Ronald Horwath Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Patti.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.