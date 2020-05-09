Josette, Lisa, Ron and families:



I became teary-eyed and sad after reading this morning's newspaper. Like many of her clients, I had seen her very recently. Although only seeing her once a year, after 25 plus years, we were friends. In that 2 hour meeting we would get caught up and laugh a lot. Such a beautiful person who worked so hard to satisfy all!

I am so sorry for your loss.

May she rest in peace. Amen.















GARY DEMYAN

Friend