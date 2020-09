Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Please feel free to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store