Patricia M. "Pat" Aretz, 95, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Moravian Hall Square, of Nazareth. She is the wife of the late Robert C. Aretz, Sr., who passed away in 1981. Pat was born on March 20, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Raymond J. Gorman, Sr. and late Margaret (Ruh) Gorman. Pat graduated from Manhasset High School, of New York. She graduated from Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in 1946, becoming an RN. She also earned her bachelor's degree in education from New York University in 1949. She was an Office Manager for Orthodontist, Dr. Genthner, of Easton for 15 years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. Prior, she was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Roman Catholic Church, of Easton. Pat was a member of AAUW, Easton Chapter since 1955, the URW and the Pomfret Club, both of Easton. She was on the Board of The Easton Home. Pat loved to paint, golf, do crossword puzzles, play bridge, read, and travel. Most importantly, she was a loving mom and grandma. The Aretz Family wishes to thank the staff at Moravian Hall Square for their support, care, and always treating Pat like family. Pat is survived by Robert C. Aretz, Jr., and wife Christine, of Annandale, NJ, David Aretz, and wife Jane Shoemaker, of Allentown, and Michael Aretz, of Severn, MD; grandchildren, Taylor, Brian and Allison Aretz. She was pre-deceased by brother, Raymond Gorman, Jr. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to "MHS Good Samaritan Fund" and mailed to 175 W. North St., Nazareth, PA 18064, or to "St. Luke's Hospice" and mailed to Attn: Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be offered at
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020