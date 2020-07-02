Patricia Marie McHale Beaky, 78, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully in hospice care on June 27, 2020 after a battle with cancer.



Pat was born to Joseph Patrick McHale and Marie (Ehrlacher) McHale in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on August 7, 1941. She was the beloved wife of Gerald Anthony Beaky, with whom she had recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1959.



She is survived by her husband and five children: Mark Beaky, York, Pennsylvania; Monica Beaky, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Michael Beaky and wife Tracy, Wyomissing, Pennsylvania; Melinda Wenger and husband Dale, Hellertown, Pennsylvania; and Matthew Beaky and wife Suzanne, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Her grandchildren include Erin Schaffer, Andrew Pfeiffer, Dana Pfeiffer, Tess Wenger, Zane Beaky, and Jasper Beaky; granddaughter Elena Wenger preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (McHale) Grable, Valrico, Florida; and predeceased by her brother, James McHale.



Pat loved children, and was committed to their educational and social development. She was a home day care provider for Lehigh Valley Child Care, and after earning a degree in Early Childhood Education, taught preschool and kindergarten at St. Theresa's Elementary School in Hellertown, Pennsylvania for many years. She worked at a number of day care centers, including serving as director, in the Lehigh Valley and Reading, Pennsylvania. She loved music, and played piano, violin, and mountain dulcimer, and sang in several choral societies.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store