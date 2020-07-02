1/1
Patricia M. Beaky
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Marie McHale Beaky, 78, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully in hospice care on June 27, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Pat was born to Joseph Patrick McHale and Marie (Ehrlacher) McHale in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on August 7, 1941. She was the beloved wife of Gerald Anthony Beaky, with whom she had recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1959.

She is survived by her husband and five children: Mark Beaky, York, Pennsylvania; Monica Beaky, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Michael Beaky and wife Tracy, Wyomissing, Pennsylvania; Melinda Wenger and husband Dale, Hellertown, Pennsylvania; and Matthew Beaky and wife Suzanne, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Her grandchildren include Erin Schaffer, Andrew Pfeiffer, Dana Pfeiffer, Tess Wenger, Zane Beaky, and Jasper Beaky; granddaughter Elena Wenger preceded her in death. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (McHale) Grable, Valrico, Florida; and predeceased by her brother, James McHale.

Pat loved children, and was committed to their educational and social development. She was a home day care provider for Lehigh Valley Child Care, and after earning a degree in Early Childhood Education, taught preschool and kindergarten at St. Theresa's Elementary School in Hellertown, Pennsylvania for many years. She worked at a number of day care centers, including serving as director, in the Lehigh Valley and Reading, Pennsylvania. She loved music, and played piano, violin, and mountain dulcimer, and sang in several choral societies.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
A lovely, selfless woman who will be sorely missed.
James Beaky
Family
July 1, 2020
Pat was a good friend and a fellow musician. We played dulcimer together and I am especially grateful for the times we had to play at my house for a few months. I will miss her. Love this picture with her big smile.
Sue Layne
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved