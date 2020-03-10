Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304

Patricia M. Clark

Patricia M. Clark Obituary
Patricia M. Clark, 83, of Macungie, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Clark. Born in Great Neck, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. Newton, Sr. and the late Julia (Kristoff) Zlamal. She was the stepdaughter of the late Stanley Zlamal. Pat was a graduate of Great Neck H.S. in New York and a 1958 graduate of the Brooklyn School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked at Liberty Nursing Center and Cedarbrook Nursing Home for many years before retiring. Pat was a former member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises with her friends. Pat will be missed by all her family and pets.

Survivors: Sons: Robert A. Clark, Jr. and his wife Linda of Whitehall, Jeffrey S. Clark of Emmaus, James D. Clark of Chicago, IL; Grandchildren: Allen Clark, Brett J. Clark, Dana E. Clark; Great granddaughter: Peyton; Brother: Henry James Newton, Jr. and his wife Bettyann of Saugerties, NY. Pat was predeceased by a son, Gregory S. Clark.

Services: 11 am Saturday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020
